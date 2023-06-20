Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 3,700 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,672. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
