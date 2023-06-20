FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FSCO opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc bought 47,694 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $222,730.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,335.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc purchased 47,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $222,730.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,335.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 331,238 shares of company stock worth $1,510,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

