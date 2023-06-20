FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $41.68 million and approximately $497,860.99 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

