G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,190.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.