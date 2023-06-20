Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,085,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,952,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 993.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.44.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

