Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 39,834 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.69. 677,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $402.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

