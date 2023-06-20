Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $74.71 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $74,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.4% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.20. 1,071,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $290.31 and a 52-week high of $456.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.51.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

