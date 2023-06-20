Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $7.46 on Tuesday, hitting $435.75. 949,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,172. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

