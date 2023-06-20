Gateway Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $39.32 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.32 million and $170,361.67 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.32815131 USD and is down -23.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $150,565.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

