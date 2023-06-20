GB Group plc (GBG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on August 3rd

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.81. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GB Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GBG stock opened at GBX 260.80 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £658.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26,180.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 246 ($3.15) and a one year high of GBX 658.50 ($8.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 298.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 319.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GBG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.25) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 396 ($5.07).

Insider Activity at GB Group

GB Group Company Profile

In other GB Group news, insider David Mathew bought 10,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($39,027.51). Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

