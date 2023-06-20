GeniuX One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,148.45 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $570,567.14 and $4,148.45 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GeniuX has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
