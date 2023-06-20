Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Decreased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GPC traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $159.13. The company had a trading volume of 99,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average is $168.22.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

