GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

IAU traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,449. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

