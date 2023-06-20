GenWealth Group Inc. Has $13.69 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 4.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,644. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

