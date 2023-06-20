GenWealth Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 makes up 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DDM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,314. The company has a market capitalization of $363.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.