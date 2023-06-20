GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. 1,457,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,288. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

