GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 6,923 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 1,457,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

