Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 4.3%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.12. 307,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 739,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GETY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,343 shares of company stock worth $5,307,829 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.