Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.36. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $150.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.