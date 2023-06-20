Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $36.54. Approximately 3,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Global X Guru Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Global X Guru Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Guru Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.