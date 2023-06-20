GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock worth $71,920,348. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth $497,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

