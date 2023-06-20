Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Cap of $276.73 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $106.86 or 0.00389279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $276.73 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

