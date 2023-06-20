GPM Growth Investors Inc. Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

