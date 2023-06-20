GPM Growth Investors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

