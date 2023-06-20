GPM Growth Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 904,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

