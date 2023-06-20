GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 4.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.
Analog Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $186.03. 616,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
