GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 4.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $186.03. 616,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

