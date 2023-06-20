Gray Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.67. 22,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,687. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $290.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

