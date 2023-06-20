Gray Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,522. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

