Gray Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,542. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

