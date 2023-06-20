Gray Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

