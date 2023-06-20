Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. 224,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

