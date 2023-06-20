Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 132.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 8.5% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $692.15. The stock had a trading volume of 173,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,301. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $668.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.68.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

