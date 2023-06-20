Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 670,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,415. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

