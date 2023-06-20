Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 670,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,415. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

