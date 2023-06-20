Gray Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

