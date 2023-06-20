Gray Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,449. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

