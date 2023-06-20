Gray Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 683,878 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.20. 265,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

