Gray Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 767,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,430. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.