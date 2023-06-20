Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $199.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $202.82.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.