Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. 76,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

