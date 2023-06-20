Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. 76,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.