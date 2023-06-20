Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GPP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.