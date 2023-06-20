Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 409,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 199,091 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $5.87.

Grindr Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

About Grindr

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

