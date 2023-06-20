Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 409,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 199,091 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $5.87.
Grindr Trading Up 8.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindr (GRND)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.