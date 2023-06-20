Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $58,300.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $740,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 812,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

