Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.44. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 18,928 shares trading hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0161 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

