Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.44. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 18,928 shares trading hands.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0161 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
- Breaking Resistance: XLI Signals Industrial Sector Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.