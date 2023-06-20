H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Update

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.53.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

