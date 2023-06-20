Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. 128,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,887. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

