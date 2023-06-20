HC Wainwright Boosts Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Price Target to $2.75

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vista Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
