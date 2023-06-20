HC Wainwright Boosts Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Price Target to $2.75

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vista Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

