Head-To-Head Analysis: ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALJ Regional and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.11 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.76 Uber Technologies $33.85 billion 2.52 -$9.14 billion ($1.73) -24.38

ALJ Regional has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ALJ Regional and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 1 27 0 2.96

Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $49.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies -9.95% -43.94% -10.64%

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Uber Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Delivery segment offers consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, Delivery also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery and other goods. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on Uber's platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment.

