Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.55 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $155.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,290.01459 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04534803 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $13,860,739.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

