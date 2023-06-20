Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

HDELY opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

